Ronald Willis Drown - US Navy (Ret.)Corpus Christi - Ronald Willis Drown, age 80, passed away November 26, 2020. He was born on August 13, 1940 to Claude and Bella Drown in Port Huron, Michigan. He was raised in Port Huron and graduated from Port Huron High School in 1958. He enlisted and served in the U.S. Navy from January 5, 1959 until June 30, 1981 achieving the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer. He married his wife of 54 years, Maria Elda Drown on June 13, 1961. Ronald was employed by the U.S. Navy and Corpus Christi Army Depot. He was a loving father, brother, cousin and friend to many.Ronald enjoyed reading, traveling, baseball, gardening, walking at the track, watching gameshows and sporting events on the television. He will always be remembered for his love of laughter, quiet nature, sense of adventure, service to the Navy and devotion to family.Ronald is preceded in death by his mother, Bella Drown, father, Claude Drown, brother, Gerald Drown, sister, Marion Noble, sister, Lee Levy and brother, Charles Drown.Ronald is survived by his daughter, Audrey M. Washington, son, Michael W. Drown, son-in-law, Tony Washington, Jr., siblings, Harold Drown, Berneice Persondek, Gladys Levy, grandchildren, Anthony Washington, III and Jonathan Washington and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held from 10AM until 12PM, Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Seaside Reid Mausoleum Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 12PM that same afternoon. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.