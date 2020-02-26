|
|
Ronnie Dale Thomas
Corpus Christi - Ronnie Dale Thomas was called to be with the Lord on February 25, 2020.
For nearly 40 years he was the proud owner of Thomas Logging Company.
Ronnie was a prankster, story teller, NASCAR fan, friend to nearly everybody, and a source of knowledge .
He loved his pets, wife, kids, grandchildren, great-grandson and extended family; whom he leaves behind to cherish his memories.
Graveside Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Seaside Memorial Park 4357 Ocean Dr.
Arrangements entrusted to Guardian Funeral Home, Corpus Christi
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020