Services
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Seaside Memorial Park
4357 Ocean Dr.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronnie Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronnie Dale Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronnie Dale Thomas Obituary
Ronnie Dale Thomas

Corpus Christi - Ronnie Dale Thomas was called to be with the Lord on February 25, 2020.

For nearly 40 years he was the proud owner of Thomas Logging Company.

Ronnie was a prankster, story teller, NASCAR fan, friend to nearly everybody, and a source of knowledge .

He loved his pets, wife, kids, grandchildren, great-grandson and extended family; whom he leaves behind to cherish his memories.

Graveside Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Seaside Memorial Park 4357 Ocean Dr.

Arrangements entrusted to Guardian Funeral Home, Corpus Christi
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -