Ronnie H. Polston Sr.
Runge - Ronnie H. Polston Sr., age 80, of Runge, Texas passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in San Antonio, August 21st, 2019 from medical complications.
Ronnie was born in Jacksonport, Arkansas November 26, 1938 to Arlie L. and Lucy Pearl Polston. After leaving home Ronnie joined the Navy and served during the Vietnam War on the USS Maury as a Chief Petty Officer working in security as well as a radio operator. He was stationed in Iceland, Alaska, Hawaii and ultimately at NAS Corpus Christi retiring in 1976. Ronnie then began a career in Law Enforcement working for the Nueces County Sheriff's Department as a jailer, dispatcher, patrol officer, criminal investigator and was promoted to Sargent in charge of the Civil Section. Ronnie married the love of his life, Frances L. Parks January 1, 1978. Ronnie successfully ran for Constable Of Precinct 2 in Flour Bluff in 1981 where he served until his retirement in 2000. A grateful community honored Ronnie for his service by naming the new county building after him. After retirement he and Fran moved to the country outside of Runge, Texas serving as a preacher of the Runge Church of Christ.
Ronnie is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Fran Polston, his siblings; Arlene (Ray) Brown, Linda Cotrell, Tommie (Bill) Fore, Janet Weaver, Marva (Aubrey) Herring, Sharon (Richard) Majors, Dennis (Annette) and Shirley (Hunter) Triebel. Also surviving are his children, Kathleen (Scott) Kirby, Jodie (Joe) Alley, Kelli (Mike) Stewart, Ronnie (Ermalinda) Polston Jr., Billy (Mary) Polston, Sandra Neitch, Wendy Polston, James Finch and Lori Finch. Ronnie will live on through his numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the over 100 foster children whose lives he touched.
Funeral services will held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10:00am at Rhodes Funeral Home 115 S. Esplanade St., Karnes City, Tx. with burial following at the Runge City Cemetery, 46th Street. Following the grave side service a reception will be held at the Runge VFW 9189 E. Aransas St.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 31 at the Kings Crossing Church of Christ at 11:00am, 5901 Yorktown Blvd. Corpus Christi, Tx.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate your making donations to Sunny Glen Children's Home (sunnyglen.org) or Arms of Hope (armsofhope.org) in memory of Ronnie H. Polston Sr.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 27, 2019