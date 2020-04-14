|
|
Rory Surf Mellinger
Rory Surf Mellinger, 37, born April 23, 1982, passed on March 26, 2020. Surf was confirmed & baptized at age 12 at St. Luke's United Methodist Church. He was a graduate of King High School, class of 2000 and National Alpha Beta class of 2000. In his younger years, Surf loved the beach, playing football in the front yard with the "Erie Street Gang" and loved Deon Sanders. Surf grew up on the Oso Baseball Field under the guidance of his grandfather, Curly Mellinger. He was an excellent baseball player, had a passion for all sports, and even had dreams of being a professional baseball player or lawyer one day.
Surf is survived by his mother Carrie Jo Mellinger, brother Cory (Britney Jo) Mellinger, son Connor Mellinger, grandmother Marge Nelson, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, and his Godparents Rene' and Ruben Castillo. He is preceded in death by grandparents Helen and Norris "Curly" Mellinger, uncle Nick Nelson and Cousins Stevie Theisen & Chance Donnelly, and childhood friend Brandon "Bro" Castillo.
As long as we live, they too will live; for they are now a part of us; as we remember them.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020