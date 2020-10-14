1/1
Rosalba Gonzalez
1955 - 2020
Rosalba Gonzalez

Banquete - Rosalba Gonzalez, 65, was called to be with our Heavenly Father on October 12, 2020. She was born on June 11, 1955 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Encarnacion C. Gonzalez and Ernestina Rodriguez Gonzalez. She was a supervisor at Walmart for many years and she will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and her sister Aeglantina Gonzalez.

She is survived by her siblings, Betsa (the late David) Dennett, Minerva (the late Luis) Aguilar, Efrain (Esmeralda) Gonzalez, Mario (Guadalupe) Gonzalez, Sr., Elva(Enrique) Ybarra, Blanca (Jessie) Garza, Rosa Elia (Juan, Jr,) Molina and Maria Melva (Arthur, Jr.) Salinas. She will also be missed by her numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 11am on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas with the Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 2pm that same day at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Banquete Cemetery in Banquete, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
