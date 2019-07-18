Services
St Pius X Church
5620 Gollihar Rd
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Seaside Funeral Home Chapel
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Seaside Funeral Home Chapel
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Burial
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:30 PM
Seaside Memorial Park
Corpus Christi - Rosalea Battye, 87, passed away on July 14th, 2019. Widow of James T. Battye, is survived by oldest son David and wife Veronica, son Michael and wife Lalaine, grandchildren Jacob, Michael Battye Jr., Jayvee, and Laine. Great grandchildren Orion, Kat, Khloe, and many nieces and nephews.

She is a believer of Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior for Heaven. She was a loving wife, mom, homemaker, master gardener, CPA, and world traveler. Visiting Mexico, Canada, Hawaii, Rome, and France. "She Smelled the Roses."

A Viewing will be held from 5pm-9pm on Friday, July 19th, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. The eulogy and rosary will be recited at 7pm that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1pm on Saturday, July 20th, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Burial will follow at 2:30pm at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 18, 2019
