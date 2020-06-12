Rosalinda LermaCorpus Christi - Rosalinda Lerma, age 67, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away on June 9, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born to Emma Vallejo Lerma and Roy Martinez Lerma on August, 2, 1952, in Harlingen, Texas. Rosalinda Lerma graduated from Flour Bluff High School, in 1970, and later married Rene Curiel.She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Emma Lerma and her sister, Blanca.She is survived by her partner, Timothy Pryor, as well as her son, Rene Curiel, Jr. (Karen), and grandchildren, Brandon Curiel and Emma Curiel. She is also survived by her siblings, Arnold (Marie) Lerma, Diana Lerma, George (Carla) Lerma, Roy Lerma, and her special Aunt, Gracie Carvajal, as well as many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.Rosalinda Lerma was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind beautiful memories for her loved ones to cherish.The Rosary for Rosalinda Lerma will be recited at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Her family will be available for Visitation prior to the Rosary from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be the following day at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel on June 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Her Graveside Service will take place immediately afterward, at Seaside Memorial Park, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Rosalinda Lerma will be celebrated by all who knew her for countless years to come.