Rosalinda MenaCorpus Christi - Rosalinda Mena, age 69, passed away on the evening of October 5th, 2020. She was born on January 28, 1951 in Miguel Aleman, Mexico. Rosalinda, also known as Tita by her loving grandchildren and great-grandchild, was a woman who loved deeply, prayed passionately and devoted her entire life to her faith and family. She married the love of her life, Jorge Mena, on December 16, 1972 with whom she spent the rest of her days raising an extremely tight-knit family that continued growing over generations. Rosalinda could amaze anyone with her beautiful soul, profound humility and desire to spread goodness as far as possible.During her time on earth, Tita loved to cook her signature meals, pray for anyone who was sick or struggling, engage in her hobby of sewing, and spend every second with loved ones. Her positivity radiated from everything she did, including attending a few classes at Del Mar College at the age of 56 to further her education. She also loved to share stories about her childhood in Mexico and how she learned to face any obstacle with unwavering conviction. Rosalinda's memory will live on forever in the form of her famous recipes, her cherished garden and the lifelong lessons and unconditional love she instilled in everyone she met.Rosalinda is survived by her soul mate, Jorge Mena, her beloved siblings, Martha and Leo and their families, her loving children, Rosie, Mayra, and Jorge Jr., Jose, George, and Lisa as well as her beautiful grandchildren, Alyssa, Alyanna, Dominique, Josue, Alayna, Melina, Sophia and great-grandchild Alijah.A Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. that same day. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.