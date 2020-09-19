1/1
Rosanel Martin Hunter
Rosanel Martin Hunter

Corpus Christi - Rosanel Martin Hunter, age 93, passed away on September 16th, 2020 due to complications from the Coronavirus.

She was born on March 9th, 1927 to Inez and Earl Martin in Odem, Texas. After graduating high school in 1944, she went on to become a nurse, and married her husband of 68 years on November 10th, 1945 after being set up on a blind date.

She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, as well as a passionate woman of faith who enjoyed an active, life-long membership in the Methodist church.

Rosanel is preceded in death by her husband Archie Dean Hunter Jr., her daughter Elizabeth Hunter Shoemaker, her parents Inez and Earl Martin, and her grandparents Rosa Mae and Richard Sipes.

Rosanel is survived by her granddaughter, Shannon Shoemaker Dean and her cousins Frances Nell Barlow and Robert Fontaine (Scooter) Barlow.

Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, September 21st, 2020 at Seaside Memorial Park, and all are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to First United Methodist Church at 900 S Shoreline Blvd in Corpus Christi, TX 78401.

The family would like to thank all of the caregivers and staff at The Holmgreen Center at Trinity Towers for their constant dedication and kindness.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
