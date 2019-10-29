|
Rosario M. Blanchard
Corpus Christi - Mrs. Rosario M. Blanchard, 76, was surrounded by those who loved her when she passed away in the early hours of October 26, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Mr. and Mrs. Manuel F. Muñoz, Sr., as well as her former spouse, David J. Blanchard. Dedicated to the eternal cherishing of her love, life, and memories are her children, Carolyn and Christine Blanchard, granddaughters, Clarissa and Sara Montoya, and only sibling, Manuel (and wife, Priscilla) Muñoz Jr. She is also survived by her niece and nephew, Lisa and Manuel III, as well as close friend Frances Garza, among many others (including her beloved dog and seeming third child, Gypsy).
Born in Laredo, Texas to Mr. and Mrs. Manuel Muñoz on June 26, 1943, Rosario went on to lead a beautiful life of love and compassion. She attended Our Lady of the Lake University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in elementary education in 1965. After settling with her family in Corpus Christi in 1972, she grew to earn a Master of Science in education from Texas A&I University in 1976. Always rooted in her devotion to the education of blossoming generations, Rosario offered 35 wonderful years of service as an elementary school teacher before retiring from Zavala Elementary School in 2004.
The laughter, love, and light she carried with her throughout her lifetime are boundless, and those who knew her are privileged in experiencing these gifts she readily provided. She fulfilled an opportunity to touch many lives throughout her lifetime, and her memory will continue on fervently in our resilient hearts.
Her services will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 at Guardian Funeral Home from 5:00 to 9:00 pm in Chapel "A", with the Holy Rosary and Celebration of Life beginning at 7:00 pm. If so desired, flowers and other memorial contributions may be ordered through Guardian Funeral Home.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019