Rosario Mendoza



Corpus Christi - Rosario Mendoza of Corpus Christi, TX, passed away, November 13, 2020, at the age of 69.



Rosario was born on November 17, 1950 to Benjamin Flores and Juanita de la Rosa.



Her survivors include her children Paul, Ben Janie and Abraham, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and sisters Evangelina Blahm and Veronica Paniagua.



Rosario was a loving mother, grandmother and sister with a warm and engaging presence. She was known for making delicious food and always put her family first. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.



Funeral arrangements pending.









