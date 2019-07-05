|
Rose Mae Alberts
Corpus Christi - Rose Mae Alberts, age 100, passed away June 30, 2019. She was born on November 11, 1918 to Loyde and A. Leta Gaskin in Merced, California. She was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Rose is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Alberts, sons, John Douglas and Barry Lawrence, daughters, Shirley Rose and Linda Rae (Talley).
Rose is survived by her son-in-law, Rick Talley and numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Mirador and staff, Mary Meza and her many caretakers and Sterling Personnel.
A Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Seaside Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army and the Food Bank of the Coastal Bend.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from July 5 to July 6, 2019