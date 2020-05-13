|
Rose Marie Jackson Walker
Corpus Christi - Rose Marie (Jackson) Walker, daughter of the late Roosevelt Jackson, Sr. and the late Emma J. Pickens passed away on May 8, 2020, peacefully at home in Corpus Christi, Texas with her family by her side. She was 78 years old. She was born in Little Rock, Arkansas and graduated from Scipio A. Jones High School. She attended The University of Arkansas Licensed Practical Nursing School to pursue a long-standing career as an LVN and private duty nurse.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Pastor Emeritus Cecil C. Walker, Jr. and her Granddaughter Reigan A. Walker. Left to honor her wishes and live through her eyes is her only child, Angela Rochelle Walker-Lawrence (Ray A. Lawrence, Sr.). Also, leaving to celebrate her legacy and life are her Grandchildren: Raven A. Walker, and Ray A. Lawrence, Jr.; one great-grandchild, Aislyn R. Walker-Robertson. She is a former member of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church of North Little Rock, Arkansas and St. John Baptist Church of Corpus Christi, Texas. She held a current membership at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, as former First Lady with Pastor Cecil C. Walker, Jr. until his retirement of services, leading to current leadership by Pastor Chris Hall.
She is also preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth Pickens, and two brothers George Pickens, Sr. and Arvell Pickens. She leaves to cherish all the timeless memories, siblings, Shirley F. Hollman and James Pickens, her special cousins, Linda Weir and Rosemary Eskeridge and her niece, Tekima Hollman. She also leaves a host of close family and dear friends.
The celebration of her servitude and life will be memorialized May 16th, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel in Corpus Christi, Texas, Pastor Chris Hall of Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church officiating. A Memorial Service will begin promptly at 1:00pm. Limited seating of 40 persons.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 13 to May 14, 2020