Rose Marie Payne went home to Jesus on October 8, 2019 at the age of 84. She was born on May 6, 1936 in Corpus Christi, TX to Louis and Rosa Bryan.
She married Jesse V. Payne on February 17, 1958. Rose loved her family dearly and leaves behind a legacy of generosity and caring for others. She had a passion for sewing and crocheting and loved to bring the family together with her delicious cooking; always having an open door and open ear for anyone in need.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jesse V. Payne; daughter, Denise V. Burrow; parents, Louis and Rosa Bryan; brothers, Louis Jr., Frank, James, Richard and Robert; sisters, Mary Dolores Davis and Sarah Bryan.
She leaves behind her loving sons, Richard Payne, George (Denise) Payne and Tom Burrow; grandchildren, Amy (Phillip) Borden, Jeffrey (Stacy) Payne, Jonathan Payne, Zachary Burrow, Lauren Burrow and Kaitlyn Burrow; great-grandchildren, Mariah Salahuddin, Ethan Borden, Champ Payne and Adelyn Borden; sisters, Florence Bryan, Louise Bryan, Betty Waslif and Peggy Bryan.
On behalf of the Payne family we would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Cimarron Place for many years of outstanding care and compassion for our beloved Rose.
Services will be held at Memory Gardens, 8200 Old Brownsville Rd, on Saturday, October 12, 2019 beginning with a visitation at 12 pm followed by a Celebration of Life at 2 pm.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019