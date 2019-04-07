|
Rose Marie Rodholm
Corpus Christi - It is with great sadness that the family of Rose Marie Rodholm announce her peaceful passing at the age of 101 on Monday, April 1st, 2019 in Corpus Christi, TX. Rose was born January 19th, 1918 in Clare, Michigan to the late Laurence William Jackson and Josephine Louise Cour. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ansgar Kjolhede Rodholm.
Rose graduated college from Michigan State University. She spent 30 years as the Director of Dietary Department for the Driscoll Foundation Children's Hospital in Corpus Christi, Tx. Rose was a faithful member of the St. Patrick's Catholic Church and Blessed Sacrament Chapel in Corpus Christi, Tx. She was a well-traveled, intelligent and loved woman who always opened her heart and home to others.
Rose will be lovingly remembered by her two daughters, Ann Shurtz and husband Larry Shurtz, Patricia Bergman and son, Peter Rodholm and wife Jill Rodholm, as well as her five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. The family is currently planning a celebration of life ceremony in California. Rose touched the lives of many and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister who will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us everyday… unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear."
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019