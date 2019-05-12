|
|
Roseanne Conger
Corpus Christi - Roseanne Conger of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away on April 15, 2019 at the age of 73. She was born in Houston, Texas November 11, 1945 to Albert and Rose Mary Prihoda. She graduated from Incarnate Word Academy in 1964. Rosanne attended Del Mar College and Texas A & I University in Kingsville to receive training to become a Medical Technologist. She worked in the lab at Spohn Hospital for twenty years. Roseanne later opened a gift basket business while she also taught classes at Del Mar College in connection with her medical field. Finally, she worked at a school supply store for over seventeen years before she retired in 2017. No matter where Roseanne worked she made many friends with her patients, students and customers.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Jane Washko and her husband John of Rockport, Texas along with their sons Chris, Kevin, Zack and many cousins. Roseanne loved plants and working outside in the yard. She loved her faith, her family and her friends. A Rosary will be recited at 10:00 am Saturday May 18, 2019 followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 am at ST. Patrick Catholic Church, 3350 S Alameda St. Interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Roseanne's name can be made to: Pink Sisters Convent Blessed Sacrament Convent 4105 Ocean Dr. Corpus Christi, Tx. 78411 Sisters of the Incarnate Word And Blessed Sacrament 5201 Lipes Blvd. Corpus Christi, Tx. 78414 St. Patrick Catholic Church 3350 S Alameda St. Corpus Christi, Tx. 78411
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 12, 2019