Rosella Ann Rodman Obituary
Rosella Ann Rodman

Corpus Christi - Rosella Ann Rodman, 56, passed away on April 5, 2019. She was born August 29, 1962 in Three Rivers, Texas to the late Albert and Elsie Staton.

Rosella was a loving wife and sister. She will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Tony Staton.

Rosella is survived by her beloved husband of 35 years, Ronnie Ray Rodman; sister, Joy and brother, Curtis; nephew and nieces, Tony Jr., Katy and Crystal.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Memory Gardens Funeral Home.

Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Memory Gardens Funeral Home. Entombment to follow at Memory Gardens Mausoleum.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorygardensfuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 10, 2019
