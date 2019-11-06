|
Rosemary Pizio-White
"I can still hear my Papa say: "If you can find even one thing in life that you are passionate about ~ life will be fun." ~ Rosemary Pizio-White
Rosemary's passion was not about just one thing. Rosemary's passion was about life.
Rosemary's passion was about everything she did, and about everyone she loved…and she loved us all!
Rosemary's passion was as boundless as her joyful personality.
As a child, Rosemary helped her Papa Al work on the Labonte Brothers' race cars. At WB Ray High School in Corpus, she was passionate about being a member of the swim team.
Every skyline filled with ominous dark clouds, thrilled her. A lifelong storm tracker, Rosemary was made a special Ambassador to NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, by her idol celebrity meteorologist John Metz.
Rosemary shared her passion for life and her community as Executive Director of Keep Aransas County Beautiful. She was a vibrant symbol of hope and recovery after Hurricane Harvey all the while silently suffering unimaginable pain from years struggling against cancer. She turned that ordeal into an inspiration for others through her blog, "Reflections of My World."
Rosemary was the daughter of Al and Mary Helen Pizio of Corpus Christi. She leaves behind to cherish her memory: her husband, Michael White; her brother Alex Pizio; her daughter Desiree and son-in-law Derek Wilson; her stepson Michael D. White; her precious grandsons Everett, Roderick and Torben Wilson; niece Chelsea and nephews Lee and Brent; numerous cousins, friends and admirers.
Rosemary's final wish to have friends and family wear cheery colors and all the bling your heart desires and come celebrate her life which will take place Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Rockport Beachfront Pavilion, 212 Seabeeze Drive, Rockport, TX 78382.
In lieu of flowers, Rosemary asked that donations be made to Keep Aransas County Beautiful and AIM Hospice, Rockport, TX.
Rosemary loved us all. We love you Rosemary!
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019