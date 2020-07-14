Rosendo O. CavazosCorpus Christi - Rosendo O. Cavazos, 91, of Corpus Christi, TX, passed away on July 12th, 2020 in Pearland, TX.He was born in Kingsville, TX to Virginia and Cayetano Cavazos on March 1st, 1929. Before retiring, he was a dedicated employee of the Caller-Times for nearly 27 years. He was even recognized as the Employee of the Year after countless acts of selflessness, one of which included preventing the spread of a fire throughout their office building. His memory and spirit live on through his endless love for family and his passion for helping anyone who was in need. Even if you knew him for only a moment, he touched your heart.Rosendo is preceded in death by his father, Cayetano, his mother, Virginia, and his brothers, Manuel and Juan Cavazos.He is survived by his sister, Esperanza C. (Ricardo) Everett, of Pearland, TX, along with many beloved nieces and nephews. Rosendo was a great friend, a loving brother and a man of absolute integrity. He spent his whole life watching over and caring for others and will happily continue to do so in his new eternal life.Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Reid Chapel in Seaside Memorial Park, a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. Funeral Service will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Reid Chapel. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.