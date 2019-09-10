Services
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 265-9221
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Rosary
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Rosendo "Chendo" Valdez


1971 - 2019
Rosendo "Chendo" Valdez Obituary
Rosendo "Chendo" Valdez

Corpus Christi - Rosendo "Chendo" Valdez passed away on September 5, 2019 at the age of 48. He was born on August 8, 1971 to Raul Sr. and Oralia Valdez.

Rosendo was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. He was an avid coin collector and will be remembered for being the Dallas Cowboys number one fan. Special recognition to Alex Garcia, nephew, and best friend to Chendo. They shared many good memories and fun times together.

He is reunited with his maternal grandparents, Felis and Refugio Gonzalez; sister, Raquel V. Holquin; niece, Jessica Cavazos; and his nephew, Danny Valdez.

Rosendo leaves his loving memories to his parents; sisters, Rebecca Garcia (Ramiro), Rosalinda Valdez; brother, Raul Valdez Jr. (Belinda); nieces and nephews, Alex, Ramiro E., Amanda Garcia; Justina Cavazos, Deanna Rodriguez, John David Valdez; he is also survived by extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. that same evening

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

In honor of Rosendo's favorite team, Dallas Cowboy's blue attire is requested.

Please view and sign his guestbook at www.memorygardensfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 10, 2019
