|
|
Rosie Davis Casares
Corpus Christi, Texas - Rosie Davis Casares, 94, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be missed by all. She is preceded in death by her husband Antonio, her children Leroy, Richard, Angelita and Helen.
She is survived by her children Antonio D. Casares, Jr., Albert D. (Kathy) Casares, Michael D. (Linda) Casares, Rosa C. Alvarado, Gloria C. Cruz and her granddaughter Mary Jane Nesmith (Nick Serna) who she raised as her own child and numerous other grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 1222 Morgan Ave. Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m., at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 16, 2019