Services
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Corpus Christi
1222 Morgan Ave.
Corpus Christi, TX 78404
361-884-2411
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Corpus Christi
1222 Morgan Ave.
Corpus Christi, TX 78404
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Rose Hill Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosie Casares
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosie Davis Casares

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rosie Davis Casares Obituary
Rosie Davis Casares

Corpus Christi, Texas - Rosie Davis Casares, 94, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be missed by all. She is preceded in death by her husband Antonio, her children Leroy, Richard, Angelita and Helen.

She is survived by her children Antonio D. Casares, Jr., Albert D. (Kathy) Casares, Michael D. (Linda) Casares, Rosa C. Alvarado, Gloria C. Cruz and her granddaughter Mary Jane Nesmith (Nick Serna) who she raised as her own child and numerous other grandchildren.

Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 1222 Morgan Ave. Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m., at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now