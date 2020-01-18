|
|
Rosie Garcia
Corpus Christi - Rosie Perales Garcia of Corpus Christi, Texas passed after battling health issues, yet peacefully, at the age of 77 on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born on October 24, 1942 to Samuel and Consuelo (Garza) Perales in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Rosie had much to be thankful for. On March 2, 1965, she married Arnold Garcia, who would be her husband for 38 years until his death in 2005. They made their home in Corpus Christi and together they raised six children. She graduated from Roy Miller High School and Del Mar Vocational School of Nursing. Upon graduating from college, she began her career in Corpus Christi Spohn South Shoreline hospital delivering babies. She was a dear friend and confidante to many. She was loved by all for her generous heart and soul, sense of humor, integrity, intellect and energy. She was a dear friend to many. Her family came first and her home was always opened to all who needed comfort.
She was the motherly figure. Rosie and her husband were Godparents to 37 godchildren. For many years, she and her husband were the owners and operators of the High Chaparral in Robstown TX. Throughout their career at the High Chaparral, they brought some of the biggest acts in country and Tejano music to Nueces County. Many have held weddings, quinceneras and special events with her as owner. She loved to dance with her family, and always made sure they were taken care of. Her greatest times in life was having family around her, as they celebrated at home making tamales, and bbq'ing. What would be chaotic to some was pure joy to her. She wanted the kids to run and play and create memories!
Her caring nature will survive long after her life in the memories of her family, friends. She taught us that our faith would guide us through the toughest of times, and her immeasurable strength will live in all of us for years to come. She lived a rich and wonderful life and we will always love and forever miss her
She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Consuelo, her husband, Arnold Garcia, her brothers, Samuel, Juan, Royel, Benito and Emilio and sisters-in-law, Aurora and Dora.
She is survived by her loving family; her sisters, Doris (Oscar) and Melissa (Johnny), her brother, Ricardo, her sons, Arnold Garcia (Anita) Corpus Christi, James Garcia of Corpus Christi, Homer Garcia of San Antonio, her daughter, Norma Mims of Three Rivers, Sisters-in-law, Gloria Perales and Emily Perales, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and 37 God children.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank her caregivers, Jeanette Salazar, Emily Lopez, Letty Salazar, Estella Garcia and Cat Weaver and Harbor Hospice for the loving care, compassion and companionship provided over the past month in a half.
Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are, Christopher Cueva, Arnold (Arnie) Garcia, Johnny Perales, Justin Garcia, Josh Garcia and Sammy Garcia. Honorary pallbearer is Stephen Cueva.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020