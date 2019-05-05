|
|
Rosie Mirabal Garza
Corpus Christi - It is with great sadness that the family of Rosie Mirabal Garza announces her passing on May 1, 2019. Rosie was born on January 28, 1940 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was the daughter of the late Rodolfo Zepeda Mirabal and the late Dora Cervera Mirabal. Rosie was raised in Corpus Christi and was a graduate of Incarnate Word Academy, attended Del Mar College and received an Associates in Business from Durham College. She married Richard R. Garza Sr., her husband of 57 years, on June 25, 1961. Rosie was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Rosie Mirabal Garza is a descendant of a prominent pioneering family in journalism and publishing in South Texas. She is a fifth generation Texan, a member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas and a descendant of the Marquis Luis Felix de Mirabal y Espinola of Spain, head attorney for King Philip the V of Spain. She was a member of the Roman Catholic Order of knighthood under the protection of the pope and a member of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. She was author of "El Progresso, 1939-1940: The Work of Rodolfo Zepeda Mirabal and Dora Cervera Mirabal," a work describing the history of her parents' work as pioneering Hispanic journalists, printers and publishers in South Texas during the early 1900's. In connection with the introduction of the book, the Garza and Mirabal families established a scholarship endowment in graduate history at Texas A&M Corpus Christi. For over forty years, she worked in the private sector in the areas of printing and retailing and in a wide variety of community and civic ventures.
Rosie held leadership positions in organizations devoted to charity, health, the arts, religion and her first love, education. For eighteen years she served on the Foundation Board of Trustees (has served as secretary on its executive board) at Texas A&M University Corpus Christi. She was honored with the title of Trustee Emeritus. She has successfully served in a variety of capacities (Founder, CEO, Commissioner, Trustee, Board Member, President, Vice President, Chairwoman, Speaker, Donor, etc.) with numerous organizations on local, state and national levels. Rosie will always be remembered for her devotion to her family and her service to her community. She made a difference in the lives of many people.
Rosie is preceded in death by her parents, Rodolfo Zepeda Mirabal and Dora Cervera Mirabal. Rosie is survived by her husband, Richard R. Garza Sr., children, Richard Ruben Garza Jr. (Juanita), Dr. Anthony Charles Garza (Elizabeth), Magdalene Rose Krockover(Alan), and Dr. Kristopher Karl Garza (Marisol), brothers, Rodolfo Mirabal (Teresa) and Robert Mirabal Sr. (Gracie) grandchildren, Jacquelyn Elizabeth Schuster(Andrew), Dr. Ashley Victoria Garza(Dr. Marcos Garcia), Jonathon Charles Garza, Kimberly Rose Krockover, Katherine Eleanor Krockover, Karoline Elizabeth Krockover, and Hailey Rebeckah Garza, and great grandchildren, Leila Rose and Charles Enrique Garcia.
The Garza family wishes to thank Angel Bright Home Health and her loving caregivers, Yolanda Castillo, Suzette Stennett, Oralia Bradley, and Patricia Munoz.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel, 4357 Ocean Drive, with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 5620 Gollihar Road. Entombment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Having the distinguished honor of serving as pallbearers are Jonathon Charles Garza, David Matthew Hinojosa, Robert Mirabal Jr., Roland Mirabal, Dr. Marcos Garcia, and Andrew Schuster.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 5, 2019