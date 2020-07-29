Rosina "Rose" Heslep



Portland - Rosina "Rose" Francis Heslep passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Christs Spohn Hospital Shoreline.She was born October 21, 1937, in Yoakum, Texas daughter of the late William and Albina Matocha. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be sorely missed and survived by her son Robert Heslep, Jr. and daughters Shirley Heslep, Diana Foster and her husband James; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren She was predeceased by her daughter Cynthia Golden and 3 brothers, William, Reginald and Roosevelt Matocha.









