Roxanne DeLeon
1970 - 2020
Roxanne DeLeon

Rockport - Roxanne DeLeon, was called to her eternal resting place on December 4, 2020. She passed away quietly after a long battle with cancer. She was born October 2, 1970 in Sinton, Texas to Eloy and Martha V. DeLeon.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Martha Vega DeLeon; maternal grandparents, Rev. Antonio and Mrs. Antonia S. Vega; paternal grandparents, Rev. Eulogio and Mrs. Mathilde Singleterry and Jose Guadalupe DeLeon.

She is survived by her father, Eloy DeLeon and by the loves of her life, her boyfriend, Nestor (Nes) Hinojosa; her daughter, Julissa Quintero (Joe); her beloved grandson, Beau William Carpenter; brothers, Joel DeLeon (Veronica), Jeremiah (Jake) DeLeon (Mona); nieces and nephews, Gabriella Lissette DeLeon, Jonathon Andrew DeLeon, Lauren Elizabeth DeLeon Ramirez (Edgar), Bianca Chayenne DeLeon Stevenson (Adam), Jerrod Caleb DeLeon (Jessica); numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be held from 5:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. with Prayer Service at 7:00p.m. on Thursday,December 10, 2020 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home-Rockport. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00a.m. December 11, 2020 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home-Rockport. Burial will follow at Aransas Memorial Park-Rockport.

Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com

Expressions of sympathy may be made by donations to the Humane Society and Adoption Center of Rockport/Fulton, 308 Myrtle St, Fulton, TX 78358.

Arrangements entrusted to:

Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory

814 E. Main

Rockport, Texas 78382

361-729-2451




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
