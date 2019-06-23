Services
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:15 PM
Seaside Funeral Home
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
1:30 PM
Seaside Funeral Home Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Massey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Earl Massey


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roy Earl Massey Obituary
Roy Earl Massey

Corpus Christi - Roy Earl Massey, 96, was called by the Lord peacefully on 21, June, 2019. Roy was surrounded by his loving family.

Roy is survived by his 2nd love and current wife Rose Massey, his brother Harold Massey (Gwen), his children Roy Massey, Jr. (Karen), Ann Montgomery (Kenny), Tony Juarez III (Priscilla), Rosalynn Tamayo (Aurelio), 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his 1st love and wife, Christine Jewel Massey, and his daughter Laura Estringel.

After graduating from Mexia High School, Roy joined the Navy. Petty Officer First Class Massey was a veteran of World War II and served proudly during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He was active in boxing, including the Golden Gloves, and played football for the Navy. After serving 30 years in the Navy, Roy worked at Corpus Christi Army Depot for 10 years.

Roy was a passionate fisherman, enjoyed hunting with his family, and was an avid golfer. He shared his love for sports with his children and grandchildren by coaching, nurturing their athletic abilities and cheering them on. He spent his retired years creating memories and enjoying time with his family. His memories have left lasting impressions. His love of life and his laughter will be missed.

Roy knew humbleness, humility and love. He was proud of his country and proud of his family. His love was always returned and will forever be remembered.

A Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the Seaside Chapel. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.

Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are: Klint Massey, Lance Massey, Coy Montgomery, Tony Juarez III, Anthony Juarez and Aurelio Tamayo.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.