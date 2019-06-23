|
Roy Earl Massey
Corpus Christi - Roy Earl Massey, 96, was called by the Lord peacefully on 21, June, 2019. Roy was surrounded by his loving family.
Roy is survived by his 2nd love and current wife Rose Massey, his brother Harold Massey (Gwen), his children Roy Massey, Jr. (Karen), Ann Montgomery (Kenny), Tony Juarez III (Priscilla), Rosalynn Tamayo (Aurelio), 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his 1st love and wife, Christine Jewel Massey, and his daughter Laura Estringel.
After graduating from Mexia High School, Roy joined the Navy. Petty Officer First Class Massey was a veteran of World War II and served proudly during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He was active in boxing, including the Golden Gloves, and played football for the Navy. After serving 30 years in the Navy, Roy worked at Corpus Christi Army Depot for 10 years.
Roy was a passionate fisherman, enjoyed hunting with his family, and was an avid golfer. He shared his love for sports with his children and grandchildren by coaching, nurturing their athletic abilities and cheering them on. He spent his retired years creating memories and enjoying time with his family. His memories have left lasting impressions. His love of life and his laughter will be missed.
Roy knew humbleness, humility and love. He was proud of his country and proud of his family. His love was always returned and will forever be remembered.
A Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the Seaside Chapel. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are: Klint Massey, Lance Massey, Coy Montgomery, Tony Juarez III, Anthony Juarez and Aurelio Tamayo.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 23, 2019