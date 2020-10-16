1/1
Roy Emil Osterloh
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy Emil Osterloh

Alice - Roy Emil Osterloh, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather was called home on Thursday October 15, 2020. He was born on April 13, 1935 in Alice, Texas to the late Max and Erna Osterloh.

Roy graduated from Orange Grove High School in 1952 and The University of Texas College of Pharmacy with a bachelor of science degree in pharmacy in 1956. The three things he held most dear were his faith, family and the Texas Longhorns. (The order of importance could shift based on the outcome of the longhorn football season.)

Roy proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960 and was honored with a citation of best soldier. Perhaps his biggest honor was meeting and marrying fellow soldier Joyce Johnston. After marrying Joyce, he returned to Alice where he spent his life in service to the community as a pharmacist. He was co-owner of Roselawn Pharmacy for many decades. He later came out of retirement to work as a pharmacist for the Community Action Clinic in Alice, Texas.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Maxine (Franklin) Koenig.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joyce and his children, Steven (Pam) Osterloh, Kristi Philbrick, and Laura (Martin) Gwosdz; grandchildren, Garrett (Irene) Philbrick, Morgan (Bryce) Osborn, Amanda Gwosdz, Leah Osterloh, and Logan Osterloh; and one great grandchild, Clay Osborn.

Family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday October 19, 2020 at Holmgreen Mortuary 2061 E. Main Alice, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday October 20, 2020 at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery, 9974 IH 37 Access Road Corpus Christi, Texas-78410.

Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary 2061 E Main Alice, Texas-78332.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to The American Heart Association, or church, or charity of your choice.

Live stream available at holmgreenlive.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Holmgreen Mortuary Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holmgreen Mortuary Inc
2061 E Main St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-6571
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holmgreen Mortuary Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 17, 2020
Joyce, we are truly sorry to hear of the death of your husband. Roy was a pharmacist at Roselawn , This is where we remember seeing him for many years. Please accept our condolences. If there is anything that we can do, please let us know. May God bless.
linda & Mike Mac Mahon
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved