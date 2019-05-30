|
|
Roy Oliver
Corpus Christi - Roy Oliver, 86, peacefully passed away on May 28, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Jeanice and is survived by his son, Todd Oliver.
Roy was a graduate of Texas Tech University and worked at the Corpus Christi Naval Air Station as an engineer for over 30 years. He was also a long time member of First Baptist Church in both Portland and Corpus Christi.
He spent his later years traveling the country and even internationally playing softball and was inducted into the Corpus Christi Basketball Hall of Fame.
A visitation will be held at 12:00 noon till service time on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home.
A Service to honor Roy's life will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 8200 Old Brownsville Rd with a burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to their favorite cancer research charity.
Condolences may be offered to the Oliver family at www.memorygardensfuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 30, 2019