Royce Theresa Poche
Corpus Christi - Royce Theresa Poche, age 85, of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away April 9, 2019. She was born March 7, 1934 in New Orleans, La. to Oscar and Eleanor Templet.
Royce was a founding member of St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church. She was an amazing cook and loved going to Curves. In addition to her four children she thought of the neighborhood children as her own.
Royce is preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Allen Poche; her sons, Mark (Mary) Poche, Brian (Carolyn) Poche, James (Audrey) Poche; her daughter, Laura (Ryan) Reed; ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. and the Rosary will be recited at 7:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Sawyer-George Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday April 13, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church with Rev. Paulson Panakal as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to St. Francis of Assisi Mission, 303 F.M. 534, Sandia, Texas 78383 or the ALZ Association, 3649 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78408.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 12, 2019