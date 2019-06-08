Services
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Ramon Funeral Home Chapel
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX
Rosary
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Ramon Funeral Home Chapel
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX
Service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
Ramon Funeral Home Chapel
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX
Ruben "Turtle" Alaniz Sr. Obituary
Ruben "Turtle" Alaniz, Sr.

Corpus Christi - Ruben "Turtle" Alaniz, 40, went to be with our Lord and Savior on June 04, 2019. He was born on January 28, 1979 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Eduardo Alaniz Sr. and Raquel "Rachel" Garcia Alaniz. He was a long life resident of Corpus Christi and he will be deeply missed.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Raquel "Rachel" Alaniz; his brother, Edward Alaniz, Jr., and his nephew, Michael Alaniz.

He is survived by his wife, Joanne Lopez; his son, Ruben Alaniz, Jr.; his daughter, Arianna Marie Alaniz; his step-daughter, Tasha Lopez; his father, Eduardo "Molo" Alaniz, Sr.; his siblings, Emilia (Ramon) Garcia, Marcos (Belinda) Alaniz; his half-sister, Mary Jane Alaniz; his half-brother, Juan Alaniz; and his sister-in-law, Lizette Alaniz. He was also blessed with one granddaughter, Aylexx Annette Cardenas and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 beginning at 9am at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. A Holy Rosary will be recited that same day at 11am at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Services will conclude after the rosary.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 8, 2019
