Services
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 265-9221
Viewing
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Rosary
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
7:00 PM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Most Precious Blood Catholic Church
Resources
Corpus Christi - Ruben C. Barrera passed away in Odem, Texas on December 29, 2019 at the age of 68. He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas to Raul T. and Angelica Barrera.

He is survived by his wife, Anita Barrera; his children, Ruben E. Barrera (Angelica) and Sara Verena Barrera along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends. Surviving siblings are Roberto (Clara), Rolando (Eloisa), Rosalinda and Rosemary Castillo (David).

Special thanks to those dearest to him for enriching his life.

Viewing will be on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Memory Gardens Funeral Home in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Funeral Mass will be on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 10:00 am at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church with Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.memorygardensfuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
