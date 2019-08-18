|
Ruben Garcia
Corpus Christi - Ruben Garcia, age 71, passed away on August 11, 2019. He was born on November 11, 1947 to Noe L. and Josefa Garcia. Ruben was employed by the City of Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation and retired after 25 years of service. He continued to work for the City of Corpus Christi for 14 years after his retirement. He enjoyed movies, bingo and high school sporting events. Ruben was a true Dallas Cowboy and Houston Astros fan.
He was a loving son, brother, uncle, great-uncle and great-great uncle. He will always be remember as the generous uncle who gave so much to all his nieces and nephews by giving them their first dollar bill.
Ruben is preceded in death by his parents, Noe L. and Josefa Garcia and brother, Noe Garcia, Jr.
Ruben is survived by his siblings, Lolly (Joe) Martinez, Florinda (Roy) Savedra, Linda (Roby) Robles, Belinda (Larry) Herrera, Rosalinda (Frank) Nesmith, twelve nieces and nephews, thirty great nieces and nephews and ten great-great nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Having the distinguished honor to be pallbearers are Jacob Paz, Jason Paz, Lorenzo Herrera V, Joe Gabe Martinez, Servando Lozano and Christian Garcia. Honorary pallbearers are Hunter Banda, Joe Mike Martinez and C.J. Trevino.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 18, 2019