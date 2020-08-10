Ruben M. Salinas Sr.



Mathis, Texas - Ruben M. Salinas passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born on February 2, 1944 in Mathis, Texas to Basilio Salinas and Isabel Medina Salinas. He was preceded in death by both of his parents; his previous wife Lucia Garcia Salinas; sisters Tomasita Silvas, Emma Olivarez, Aida Garcia; brothers Ernesto Salinas, Basilio Salinas Jr. He was survived by his current wife Maria Salinas, children with Lucia Garcia Salinas 4 daughters Cristela (Jay) Curiel, Sylvia (Eliseo) Trevino, Belinda Salinas, Victoria Isabel (Dennis) Means; 5 sons Espirio (Esmeralda) Moreno, Ruben Salinas; Reynaldo Salinas, Ruben (Priscilla) Salinas Jr. Robert(Pamela) Salinas; step mother Carmel Salinas; sisters Yolanda Carranza, Isabel (Juan) Olivo, Rachel(Abel) Garcia; brothers Isabel Salinas, Jose (Victoria) Salinas, Daniel Salinas, Luis (Martina)Salinas, Donato (Diane) Salinas, Noe Salinas, Ismael (Flora) Salinas, Antonio(Rebecca) Salinas; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren



In the early years of his life, Ruben worked at Canales Dairy Farm in Sandia, Texas then Texas Steel in Corpus Christi, Texas as a truck driver where he retired. Ruben was called into the ministry of God in his early to mid-life where he served the Lord with all his heart. He was passionate of God's work and would travel to Mexico to preach the word of God even though he received death threats, he continued to preach and was responsible for converting several families and assisted in launching a new church in Mexico. He established two churches in Mathis, Casa De Oracion, now Jesus is the Rock Church and La Iglesia Del Dios Vivo.



His other passion was his family and his farm animals. Ruben enjoyed spending time with his family especially the grandchildren taking them to see his farm animals, giving them lawn mower rides, and making small conversation with them. He was a kid at heart. On his time off, he enjoyed going to flea markets and eating. During gathering, you could usually catch him near the BBQ pit secretly eating food right of the pit, hiding it as someone approached. He had a good sense of humor and enjoyed a good joke. Ruben was loving, compassionate father who took the time to help those in need above his own. He was also a strong, God fearing and good family figure to emulate. During this hard time he would likely say: A time to weep, and a time to laugh, and a time to mourn (Ecclesiastes 3:4). He will be mourned, we will laugh at his memories, and weep when he is missed but he will always be in our hearts.



Visitation will start at 4 p.m. and prayer service will be at 9 p.m. on Wednesday August 12, 2020.Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday August 13, 2020 at Dobie Funeral Home, followed by interment to Cenizo Hill cemetery



All arrangements are in care of Dobie Funeral Home in Mathis, Texas.









