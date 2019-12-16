Services
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Ruben Ramirez Obituary
Ruben Ramirez

Banquete - Ruben Ramirez, 63, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior on December 14, 2019. He was born on October 19, 1956 in Robstown, Texas to Ramon and Soila Cuellar Ramirez. He was a Catholic and a resident of Banquete, Texas. He proudly served our country in the US Army. He will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.

He goes home to the Lord to reunite with his father and his brother, Jose Angel Ramirez.

He is survived by his mother Soila Ramirez; his brothers, Ricardo (Rosie) Ramirez, Albert (Janie) Ramirez amd Ramon (Abbi) Ramirez, Jr.; two sisters, Ida (the late Luis "Boy") Cedillo and Dora Ramirez. He will also be missed by his numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews and other relatives and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Banquete, Texas. Burial will follow in Banquete Cemetery in Banquete, Texas.

Pallbearers will be Ricardo Ramirez, Jr., Orlando Cedillo, Roland Cedillo, Benjamin Ramirez, Thomas Ramirez, and Thomas Cuellar.

Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
