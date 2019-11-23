|
|
Ruben Reyes
Corpus Christi - Ruben Reyes, age 86, passed away on November 21, 2019. He was born on March 13, 1933 in Austin, Texas to Marcelino Reyes and Domitila Pedroza Reyes.
Ruben had a passion for golf, dancing and traveling. He was a member of the Pan American Golf Association for over twenty years. He was a volunteer at the Lindale Senior Center for thirteen years. He liked to write poems and he won a contest for writing the poem "We are the Old". He had a great sense of humor and was a joker. Ruben was loved by a lot of people and will be dearly missed.
Ruben is survived by his wife of forty years, Mary P. Garcia Reyes; four sons: Ricky Reyes, Roy Reyes, Ruben Reyes and Robert Reyes; two daughters: Reye and Rosa and two brothers: Roberto Reyes and Alejandro Reyes.
A Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Seaside Reid Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Seaside Reid Chapel. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019