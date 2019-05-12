|
|
Ruben "Baby" Vasquez
San Antonio, TX - "Baby" Ruben was born on June 30, 1975. He passed away on Monday May 6, 2019 with his parents by his side at his home in San Antonio, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Margarita Vasquez and his uncle Joe Vasquez Jr. His maternal grandfather Benito Sanchez and his uncle Benny Sanchez Jr.; His step grandparents Albino and Severa Rangel.
He is survived by his parents Antonio (Tony) and Iris Sanchez Rangel; His biological father Ruben (Patty) Vasquez and one sister Breanna. His grandmother Elsie Carrillo Sanchez and uncle Ricardo Sanchez, Uncles Bobby (Esmeralda) Vasquez, Steven Vasquez, Noe (Gilda) Vasquez, Aunt Noelia Rodriguez. A very special Aunt, Tranquilina Carrillo (Robert) Heras.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm. to 9:00 pm. on Monday, May 13, 2019 16, at the Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at St. Rosa De Lima Catholic Church in Benavides, Texas. Interment will follow at the Benavides Cemetery in Benavides, Texas..
Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.garzafuneralhome.com
Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home, San Diego, Texas 361-279-3311.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 12, 2019