Ruby Herpick
Corpus Christi - Ruby M. Herpick passed from this life on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the age of 88 after a long illness. She was born in Majestic, KY on April 21, 1932.
Ruby lived the majority of her life in Corpus Christi, TX where she spent time working in her yard and spending time amongst her plants and lovely flowers. She is predeceased by her husband, William Herpick. Ruby is survived by her two daughters Ruth (Dan) Tolle and Ruby (Gary) Schultz, three granddaughters and several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a wonderful sister-in-law. She was an active member of St. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Corpus Christi, TX.
Due to Covid-19, services will be private.
A livestream of the service will be available at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 23rd you can view the livestream at the link below: https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=160583394386503