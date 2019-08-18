|
|
Ruby Lee Brown Nesloney
Fulton - Ruby Lee Brown Nesloney, 88, was surrounded by the love of family , friends and her loyal dog lexi as she was called to be with her heavenly Father on August 13, 2019 in Rockport, TX. Ruby was born May 6, 1931 In Winters, Tx to William and Jimmie Brown. She married the love of her life Earl H. Nesloney in Orange Grove, Tx. Ruby began her career as a Legal Secretary and Law Office Manager in Kingsville, Tx and worked for law firms until her retirement.
Ruby was a loving and devoted Wife, Mother and Grandmother. She was an avid reader and attended events by motivational speakers in the early 70's that helped shape her beliefs in the power of the mind. Ruby was a stickler on correct grammar, proper posture and respectful conduct of children. After they moved back to the Annaville/Calallen area, Ruby and Earl were members of St. Peter Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church and joined many other clubs as they both enjoyed travel, gardening, Model A cars and books. They spent much time exploring North America in their RV. After the loss of her husband of 61 years, Ruby relocated to Rockport where she really enjoyed time on her patio with Lexi. She loved her new friends and neighbors as well as Father Ray's Masses at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
In addition to her husband, Earl, she was preceded in death by four brothers and one sister. She is survived by two children, Jeff (Kellie) Nesloney and Michelle Nesloney.; two grandchildren Amy (Matt) Burke and Ryan Nesloney; her sister Doris (Buddy) Perkins and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Rockport, TX on Tuesday, May 20, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the s Project or other Rockport community charities aiding Harvey Survivors.
A public celebration of life will be held at a later date at Bellinos Rockport when Msgr McGowan returns from Ireland.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 18, 2019