Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 265-9221
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Prayer Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Ruby Palmer


1983 - 2019
Ruby Palmer Obituary
Ruby Palmer

Corpus Christi - Ruby Palmer, 36, passed away on July 10, 2019. She was born on January 17, 1983 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Ruby graduated from Roy Miller High School. She had a passion for life, and helping others.

She is preceded in death by her father, Thomas Gerald Palmer; uncle, Danny Ray Johnson; paternal grandparents, Robert and Ruby Mae Johnson and maternal grandparents, Jesse Barron Torres and Esther E. C. Torres.

She is survived by her mother, Katherine T. Reyes and stepfather, Rosendo R. Reyes; her only son, Jordan Palmer; brothers, Michael A. Torres (Nicole), Gerald A. Palmer (Cynthia) and David R. Palmer. She also leaves behind to cherish her memories her nieces and nephews, Gerald Dylan Palmer, Deandra L. Cardenas, and Michaela A. Torres, David R. Palmer, Jr. and Desiree Hernandez; and numerous extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Memory Gardens Funeral Home with a Prayer Service at 7:00 pm that same evening.

A Funeral Service to take place on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Memory Gardens Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Condolences can be offered to the family at www.memorygardensfuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 14, 2019
