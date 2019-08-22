|
|
Rudolph H. Pumarejo
Corpus Christi - Rudolph H. Pumarejo went home to the Lord peacefully on Monday, August 19, 2019 after a battle with cancer. He was surrounded by dear family and friends.
Rudolph was born and resided in Corpus Christi, Texas. Known to his loved ones as Rudy, he had a love for the outdoors as an avid fisherman and skilled hunter. Whether tending to his ranch or fishing on the Corpus Christi Bay, Rudy truly enjoyed the bounty that South Texas life afforded him. He was known to knock on your door unexpectedly to proudly show-off his always impressive catch of the day.
Rudy was a natural charmer who turned strangers into friends wherever he went. His charisma and zest for life were magnetic. He was loved and will be sorely missed by many.
Rudolph is survived by his Mother Ramona, children Nina Rothschild (Nicholas), Natalie Forbes, Norene, Rudolph, Jaclyn (Jackie) Rae, and Rebekah; his sisters Jane Bernhard (Steven) and Cynthia Warzecha (Michael), and seven grandchildren Christian, Cameron, Jaelyn, Alexandra, Bernhardt, Abram, and Dorian; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased in death by his Father Felix Pumarejo, Jr. and Brother Felix Pumarejo, III.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., Friday August 23, 2019 with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd. The Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Solid Rock Church, 4922 Yorktown Blvd. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 22, 2019