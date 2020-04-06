|
|
Deacon Russell W. Duggins
Skidmore - Russell W. Duggins, 76, of Skidmore, TX, passed away on April 4, 2020 in Corpus Christi, TX. Russell was born in Florissant, MO, to Russell D. and Virginia Duggins on May 17, 1943. He married Ann Daly Krueger on December 6,1980 in Pearland, TX. Russell enlisted in the US Navy on April 19, 1964 in Houston, TX, and served until his retirement on May 1, 1984 in Beeville, TX. He was an Aviation Electrician. Russell was a charter member of the Skidmore-Tynan Lions Club in 1990 and served on the District level as the Editor of the Lions Tale Newsletter for several years, as well as Chairman for Lions World Services for the Blind. He was a published author. Russell was Head Umpire of the Beeville Little League for many years. He took his love of baseball to season ticket holder for HOOKS games until his health stopped him from attending. He served the community of Skidmore as a Volunteer Fireman, Secretary/Treasurer and Chaplain, and was an EMT. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Post 1653 and 4th Degree Assembly 1123. Russell was ordained a Deacon on November 8, 2008 at the Corpus Christi Cathedral and assigned to St. Joseph Parish in Beeville where he served until his retirement.
Russell is preceded in death by his parents, Russell D. and Virginia Gauldin Duggins; brothers, Jackie D. Duggins and Michael L. Duggins; and great-granddaughter, Alexis Flores.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Ann D. Duggins; sons, Russell E. Duggins (Luan), Robert D. Duggins, Michael E. Krueger, James E. Krueger (Leona), John G. Duggins (Nina); daughters, Sheri J. Bailey (Wendell) and Kathi D. Duggins; and sisters, Jennie Lea Livergood and Kathleen D. Everett (Robert). Russell also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Private family visitation will be held at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville, TX, with Graveside Services to follow at 3PM on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore, TX, officiated by Fr. Richard Gonzales. A Memorial Mass will be held on a later date.
Pallbearers will be the Skidmore Volunteer Fire Department. Honorary pallbearers will be Post 1623 and Assembly 1123 Knights of Columbus.
The family would like to thank Dr. Landry Dorcett and the nurses on the Spohn Shoreline 3rd floor ICU.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Skidmore Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 555, Skidmore, TX 78389.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020