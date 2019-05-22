Services
Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home
123 Newlin Street
Port Lavaca, TX 779793059
(361) 552-9766
Thursday, May 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home
123 Newlin Street
Port Lavaca, TX
Ruth Ann Coward


Ruth Ann Coward Obituary
Ruth Ann Coward

Corpus Christi - Ruth Ann Coward, 66, of Corpus Christi passed away May 20, 2019. She was born November 23, 1952, in Corpus Christi to Raymond Clark and Irene Dell Coward. She graduated from Roy Miller High School in 1971 and attended Del Mar College West obtaining her clerical certification and computer training. She worked as a bookkeeper for NCE Federal Credit Union for the last 30 years, Ruth also worked for Beall's WoodLawn Shopping Center in Corpus Christi.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert Craig Coward.

Funeral services will be Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Gardens.

Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 22, 2019
