Ruth Ann Landram
Corpus Christi - Ruth Ann Landram, 86, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky.
She was born on October 19, 1932 in Corpus Christi, Texas to the late J.E. and Betty (Roper) Beshears. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Landram, great-granddaughter Zoey Aurora Grimes and sons-in-law Scott Alcorn and Efraim Gonzalez.
Ruth is survived by her children, Mary Alcorn, Elizabeth Landram, John (Shari) Landram, Tommie (Stan) Tabor, Shirley Landram, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as her brother, J.C. Beshears.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home.
Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
The Family requests that contributions in Ruth's Memory be made to The .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 28, 2019