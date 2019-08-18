|
Ruth Dennett Welch
Corpus Christi - Ruth Dennett Welch passed away peacefully on April 14, 2019 at the age of 98. Her family and friends will deeply miss her happy countenance and cheerful outlook, but we will celebrate the life she led and the blessing of her presence in our lives.
Ruth was born in Kingsville, Texas in 1921 to Herbert Dennett and Eunice Marsters Dennett. She spent her early childhood in Kingsville and moved to Houston when her father was transferred with Humble Oil. She graduated from San Jacinto High School in 1938 and attended Hollins College in Roanoke, Virginia where she earned a BA in Economics upon graduating in 1942. After graduation she returned to Corpus Christi with her family where she met G. Robert "Bob" Welch, the love of her life, a navy cadet at NAS CC. They were married in 1944 at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd. After the war, she and Bob settled in Corpus Christi where they raised their sons.
Ruth had many interests, but none more important than her church, The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, where she was a member for 75 years. She served the church in many capacities including being a Sunday School teacher, a Vestry member, and Women of the Church President.
Ruth was active in community service. She helped establish the Good Shepherd's Corner Resale Shop where she volunteered weekly for over 40 years. She served as president of the Driscoll Hospital Auxiliary and served as President of the PTA of Fisher Elementary, Hamlin Junior High, and Ray and King High Schools. She was a member of the Junior League of Corpus Christi and President and Charter Member of Las Donas de la Corte. She served as President of the Order of De Pineda and was active in Belletristic and Cotillion Allegre.
Ruth was also quite the sportswoman. She was an avid tennis player enjoying the comradery and competition among friends, playing until 82 years of age. She loved to hunt and to fish, offshore and in the surf. She was known for organizing sunrise breakfasts on the beach where she and her children would do the fishing and Bob would do the cooking. Spending time in Estes Park during the summer with her sister and their kids was a yearly occasion. An avid Longhorn fan, she and Bob had season tickets to UT football since the early 50s and she continued to go to the games in her 90s. They entertained family and friends in their home in Wimberley for 50 years. In her later years she loved playing bridge or "50" with dear friends and played until the time of her death.
Ruth cherished her family and friends and all the fun times they shared together. Those relationships brought her much joy. She and Bob always had an open-door policy in their home. Their friendships crossed many generations and they were known for their outgoing, fun loving nature. She had a true servant's heart and lived life to the fullest. Her optimistic attitude was contagious.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bob Welch, her son David Welch, and her sister and brother in law Jessie Glenn (Ed) Reichardt. She is survived by her son Gordon Robert Welch, Jr. (Debi), grandson Gordon Robert Welch III (Drew), great grandsons Gordon Robert Welch IV and Beau Branum Welch, granddaughter Jennifer Dennett Welch, niece Carolyn Reichardt Foose (Bill) and their family, nephew Bill Reichardt, and the Welch family in Roanoke, Va., all of whom she treasured.
The family would like to thank Dr. Rob Webster, Dr. Charles Clark, Jr., Dr. John Pettigrove, Dr. Jerry Hunsaker, Dr. Claude McClelland, and Dr. John Mason for their care and kindness over the years. They would also like to thank her faithful care givers Nicole, Ester and Janie, and the staff at Brookdale Trinity Towers.
A Holy Eucharist and celebration of her life will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a reception in the parlor. Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. at Seaside Memorial Park.
Pallbearers are Jim Ahern, Chuck Clark, Wayne Lundquist, Mike McNeil, Charles Ofner, and Ronnie Woodson. Honorary pallbearer is Bill Pettus.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 700 S. Upper Broadway 78401, St. James Episcopal School, 602 S. Carancahua 78401, or a .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2019