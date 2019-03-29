Services
Ruth Gaynell Thames Obituary
Ruth Gaynell Thames

Robstown, TX

Ruth Gaynell Thames, 85, of Robstown, Texas passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. She was born May 29, 1933 in Bishop, Texas, the daughter of Aubrey Lee and Erma Lee Harrell. She was a graduate of Robstown High School, Texas A&M, Kingsville and Texas A&M Corpus Christi. Gaynell was a draftsman for Exxon Oil in Kingsville, a drafting instructor at the Hammond (Louisiana) Area Vocational School, taught in the Robstown school district and served as Director of Career and Technology and district Director of Technology. She was the pianist at First Baptist Church in Robstown for 35 years, was a women's Bible teacher, and a member of the Calallen Baptist Church and Second Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband of 49 years, Bill.

She is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Jerry) Lunceford and Pamela (Richard Sanchez) Conley all of Corpus Christi, Texas; grandson T. J. (Milagro) Conley of Spring, Texas; great grand daughter, Harlee Conley of Mathis, Texas.

Visitation will be from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 P.M. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Dana Moore and Bro. Ronnie Watson officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 10 A.M. Monday, April 1, 2019 at Robstown Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to the in memory of Gaynell Thames.

Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 29, 2019
