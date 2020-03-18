|
|
Sabrina Destiny Escamilla
Schertz - Sabrina Destiny Escamilla, 17, Schertz, TX, gained her wings on March 13th, 2020. She was born on January 13th, 2003 & is preceded in death by her sister, Heather D. Escamilla. Sabrina is survived by her parents, Michael & Olivia Escamilla; brother, Mateo D. Berry (Cheyenne); sister, Alexandria D. Escamilla; grandparents, Joe & Sylvia Rodriguez, Luz & Grace Escamilla; aunt, Angela R. Rodriguez; uncles, Edward & Ernie Escamilla; godparents, John & Veronica Quinonez; as well as numerous cousins, great aunts & great uncles.
Sabrina lived a full life despite her young age & was wise beyond her years. She loved to draw, play guitar, drive around exploring new places & hanging out with her friends. In her short life, she helped so many friends & others in their time of need, did not care what anyone thought of her & would always defend those who could not defend themselves. She loved trying new things, always went against the grain & was a natural leader. She will be greatly missed by not only her family, but friends, teachers & anyone whose lives she impacted. Rest in peace our beautiful baby girl & we will see you again. Family will receive friends and family at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Guardian funeral home chapel with a Service to be held at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020