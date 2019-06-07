|
Sally Lawson Villegas
Alice - Sally Lawson Villegas passed away on June 4, 2019, at the age of 62, following a long illness.
She was born on February 26, 1957, to Kathryn Lucille Tiller Lawson and Donald Edwin (Buddy) Lawson in Alice, Texas.
Her parents preceded her in death. She is the granddaughter of Allen Deana (Sally) Jones Tiller and William Clyde Tiller who also preceded her in death.
Sally is survived by husband Tony Villegas of Alice, Texas; her children, Matthew Hunter Villegas of Alice, Texas and Kathryn "Katie" Villegas Shelgren and her husband Cameron Shelgren of Prosper, Texas; her brother, Donald E. Lawson, Jr. and his wife Sharon C. Lawson of Fredericksburg, Texas. Sally loved being Grandma to her four beautiful grandchildren, Wyatt Daniel Villegas, Jaimison Cole Villegas, Allyn Deana Shelgren, and Lawson Kate Shelgren.
For over forty years, Sally enjoyed her career as respiratory therapist. Her patients and coworkers held a special place in her heart. Following her years in the medical community, Sally spent her days on the ranch, enjoying evenings on the patio with Tony, friends, a glass of wine and good music. She also loved her dogs…and living on a ranch, Sally and Tony could have a pack of precious pups of all stripes and sizes.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019, with Family Receiving Friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Holmgreen Mortuary Chapel.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019, at First United Methodist Church with Pastor Dale White officiating. Interment will follow at Alice Cemetery.
Pall Bearers are Michael Lawson (nephew), David Lawson (nephew), Scott Cope (friend), Gerard Heffner (friend), Gilbert Rodriguez (friend), and Michael Hadden (friend).
In lieu of flowers, memories may be made to the , PO Box 22478
Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or donate online at http://donate3.cancer.org
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 7, 2019