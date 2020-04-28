|
Sam Fore Keach
Corpus Christi - Sam Fore Keach, a Robstown area resident for all but three of his 75 years, died April 24, 2020.
He was former editor of The Robstown Record (later The Nueces County Record Star), beginning his newspaper work as a "printer's devil" and photographer at 12 years old.
A 1963 graduate of Robstown High School, he earned his bachelor of journalism degree in 1966 from The University of Texas. While at UT, he was managing editor of The Daily Texan and worked on the sports and news staff, covering some of Darrell K. Royal's greatest moments with the Longhorns on the gridiron and in the locker room.
At 21, he became managing editor of The Edinburg Daily Review and returned to the family's Robstown newspaper in 1967. He was one of four generations of his family to serve as president of the South Texas Press Association. He authored the book "A Family Affair - the First 75 years of the South Texas Press Association," published in 2002. He served as the association's historian until his death.
His community service included scoutmaster of Robstown's Boy Scout Troop 184 where both of Vicki's and his sons earned the Eagle Scout Award. In 1983, he was scoutmaster of the South Texas troop to the World Jamboree in Canada. He was Wood Badge trained, a vigil member of the Order of the Arrow and was awarded the Silver Beaver Award. He also served on the boards of Nueces County Memorial Hospital, Northwest Regional Hospital, Robstown Area Historical Museum, Robstown Economic Development Commission and the Bank of Robstown.
He was also a driving force in the development of the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds.
The Nueces County Keach Family Library was named in honor of him and his family's 80 years in journalism, informing the public, and encouraging the continuation of education of youth in the area.
He was preceded in death by his son, Sam Fore Keach Jr. in 2017. He is survived by his wife of over 57 years, Vicki Jackson Keach; a daughter, Kim Keach Eddy (Morris) of Kendalia, TX; a son, Darrell Keach (Wendy) of Corpus Christi and a daughter-in-law, Kristy Champagne Keach of George West; seven grandchildren who knew him as Pop Pop, Chris Keach Krueger, Katelyn Keach, Kailey Keach, Casey Keach, Weston Keach, Aaron Eddy and Audra Eddy Imes; and great-grandsons, Jaxen Krueger, Lance Easter and Montgomery Eddy. He also had a special love for Mark and Sue Salter and their children, Christina Jarding, Sophia Keach Salter, Julia Salter and Jack Salter of Sioux Falls, SD, who considered him their grandfather.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Robstown Area Historical Museum, the South Texas Press Association Scholarship Fund or the Texas Newspaper Foundation.
A private graveside service will be held at Robstown Memorial Park with Rev. Jeff Hammond, pastor of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Fredericksburg officiating.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for a future date.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020