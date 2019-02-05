|
|
Samantha Ramirez
REFUGIO, TX
Samantha Nicole Ramirez, 29, passed away February 1, 2019. She was born March 11,1989 in Corpus Christi. She is survived by her father Anthony (Mirand Montalvo) Ramirez and mother Janet (Jason Kay) L. VanNess; Husband Raul Alonzo Ramirez; step sons Anthony Roy Ramirez and Raul Ramirez; step-daughter Victoria Marianna Ramirez; brothers Dylan Anzaldua, Miguel Yanez and Zeke Montalvo; sisters Shelby Solis, Cassandra Ramirez, Anamelia Ramirez and Martika Yanez Seddon; grandparents Mary Louise (Bernie) Reyes and Joni VanNess; aunts and uncles Jennifer Havens, Kenny Havens, Donnie VanNess , Jr. Tammy VanNess, Debbie VanNess; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins pallbearers will be Johnathan Havens, Aaron Zuniga, Michael Villarreal, Kenny Havens, Dylan Anzaldua and Donnie VanNess III. Honorary pallbearers will be Anthony Roy Ramirez, Raul Alexander Ramirez and Jeffery Hammond; A rosary will be recited Tuesday, February 5, 2019 Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held Wednesday, February 6, 2019 St. James Catholic Church at 2:00 p.m. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 5, 2019