Sammie Lynn Taylor Lee
Corpus Christi - Sammie Lynn Taylor Lee went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 7th, 2020. Sammie was born October 16, 1940. She was raised by her parents, Jack and Edith Taylor in Corpus Christi, Texas. She graduated from W. B. Ray High School in 1958 and earned a Bachelor Degree in Education from the University of Texas in 1962 where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. She was a dedicated wife for 58 years meeting the love of her life, Dr. William Taylor Lee, Jr., in the 7th grade. A caring and loving mother she had two boys, Taylor and Patrick Lee.
She started her career as a Teacher, dabbled in Real Estate but her true passion was owner of Sami's Fine Jewelry where she loved interacting with people and providing them with fine jewelry that represented special moments or events in their lives that they would cherish a lifetime.
She will always be remembered for her happy demeanor and selflessness. Sammie loving her LORD was one of God's little ANGELS here on earth. She was a member of ST. Joseph's Anglican Church. She was active in the community serving as a Blue Coat with the Chamber of Commerce and a member of several social organizations including; Soiree, Gay Forties, and Revelers. She loved spending time with friends especially playing bridge, tennis, skiing, and travelling.
She is preceded in death by her loving parents, Jack and Edith Taylor. She is survived by her husband, Dr. William (Bill) Taylor Lee, Jr; sons, Taylor and Patrick Lee; granddaughter, Emery Elizabeth Lee; Brother in-laws; Reverend Don Lee and wife Karen of Bandera and Michael and Susie Lee of Corpus Christi, and numerous nephews and nieces.
The family would like to thank the care givers who provided amazing love and compassion during her final years. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the following: Alzheimer's of Texas: 7719 Wood Hollow Dr. #157, Austin, TX, 78731; Hope Hospice: 611 N. Walnut Ave, New Braunfels, TX, 78130, or St. Joseph Anglican Church: 446 Seguin Ave, New Braunfels, TX, 78130.
Due to the Corona Virus, a celebration of her life will be held at a future date. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com/obituaries
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 11 to May 13, 2020